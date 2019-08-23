Dynamic Advisors Solutions Raised By $1.15 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; QS ENERGY (QSEP) Shorts Lowered By 21.16%

QS ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:QSEP) had a decrease of 21.16% in short interest. QSEP’s SI was 77,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.16% from 98,300 shares previously. With 126,500 avg volume, 1 days are for QS ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:QSEP)’s short sellers to cover QSEP’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.75% or $0.0243 during the last trading session, reaching $0.13. About 123,330 shares traded or 40.49% up from the average. QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc acquired 6,105 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 63,099 shares with $11.99M value, up from 56,994 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $960.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.00 million were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.83 million shares. Beese Fulmer Inv reported 70,814 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 2.84% or 85,670 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc owns 3,550 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh stated it has 186,891 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 124,689 shares or 4.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avalon Advsr Lc owns 960,567 shares for 4.15% of their portfolio. Field & Main Bank has invested 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Headinvest Ltd Company holds 0.72% or 13,513 shares. Stone Run Capital Llc has 3,788 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd reported 60,596 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.94% above currents $212.46 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $24700 target. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 148,000 shares to 2,000 valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 783,600 shares and now owns 6,400 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was reduced too.

