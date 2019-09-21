Dynamic Advisors Solutions Position in Home Depot (HD) Lifted by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lowered Holding by $48.85 Million as Market Value Declined

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.44 million, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 64.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 9,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 145,339 shares to 612,380 shares, valued at $57.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Matrix Asset New York invested in 12,305 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Llp has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ironwood Investment Limited Com stated it has 7,105 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp reported 79,613 shares. Channing Capital Lc holds 0.37% or 177,922 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Lc has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 4,649 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 11,660 shares stake. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 48,927 shares. Spinnaker owns 56,186 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Eqis Cap has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 54,427 shares. Family reported 16,546 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,948 shares to 20,804 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 19,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,016 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Management owns 27,526 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 63,191 shares stake. Foster Motley stated it has 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Coldstream Management invested in 21,117 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 75,318 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 1,292 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 51,186 shares. 1.60 million are owned by Capital Invsts. Central Financial Bank And Tru reported 7,185 shares stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 522 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 341,146 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.68% or 399,221 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt reported 35,483 shares stake. Athena Cap Advsrs Lc reported 1.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pitcairn reported 12,040 shares.

