Dynamic Advisors Solutions Maintains Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM); As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 2,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,122 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158.18. About 2.75M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 13,113 shares to 37,655 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.