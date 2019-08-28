Dynamic Advisors Solutions Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL); Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Boosted Its Position by $322,890 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, up from 56,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $204.29. About 836,971 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. It closed at $14.46 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,425 shares to 7,305 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 10,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,285 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boothbay Fund Management Lc reported 3,004 shares stake. 1.60 million were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Fragasso Incorporated has 0.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bellecapital International invested in 29,888 shares. New York-based Tirschwell And Loewy Inc has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 11,180 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or holds 4.59% or 56,158 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 260,777 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc holds 42,456 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Brandywine Limited Liability stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritas Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,996 shares. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 3.29% or 1.42 million shares. 61,600 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28,209 shares to 42,004 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,227 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).