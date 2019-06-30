Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $468,435; Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Valuation Rose While Weik Investment Services Trimmed Its Position

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,344 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 4.76M shares traded or 49.43% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.13B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is up 23.27% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86 million for 21.32 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,828 shares to 43,591 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.79 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.