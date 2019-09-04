Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lowered Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.68 Million; As Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Shares Declined, Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $8.89 Million

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 31,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 36,909 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 68,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 8.94 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 2.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 889,669 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – ABL FACILITY INCLUDES BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $50 MLN; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHA; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Health Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYH); 20/03/2018 – QUORUM – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS IT WAS SEEKING TO TERMINATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT 30, A SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Fla; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) by 63,000 shares to 413,000 shares, valued at $16.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc by 70,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,550 activity. $320,000 worth of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares were bought by Ely James S. III.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 EPS, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 16,267 shares to 29,442 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

