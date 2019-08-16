Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lowered By $2.83 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Zacks Investment Management Lifted By $14.15 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 49.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 53,302 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 53,576 shares with $2.89 million value, down from 106,878 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $197.98B valuation. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39 million shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Zacks Investment Management increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 25.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 294,725 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 1.45 million shares with $69.83 million value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $191.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 26.96M shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Timeout, Lobbying Largesse — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million — Bank

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 18.86% above currents $43.38 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Wood. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 5,244 were accumulated by Harvey Inv Ltd. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 221,199 shares. Focused Investors Limited, California-based fund reported 681,800 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor Inc has 0.45% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.02M shares. 46,439 are held by Homrich & Berg. Fil Limited invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Caledonia (Private) Pty Limited owns 5,088 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Commerce Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 90,952 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aperio Gp Limited invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,495 shares. Meridian Counsel has 17,911 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 33,006 shares to 246,710 valued at $46.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 66,679 shares and now owns 7,811 shares. Hamilton Lane Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 18.44% above currents $46.25 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Macyâ€™s, Cisco and Bank of America – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) stake by 31,130 shares to 75,154 valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 8,828 shares and now owns 43,591 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.