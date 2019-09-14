Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lifted Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $887,900; Moreno Evelyn V Lowered Holding in Stryker (SYK) by $769,365 as Share Price Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 254.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 9,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 2,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22 million shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 3,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 51,490 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, down from 55,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $218.18. About 684,412 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 21,468 shares to 355,019 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 13,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,738 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd has 323,099 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 13,668 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 132,932 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr reported 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fdx has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pitcairn Co has 2,681 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 57,640 shares. Prudential has 539,745 shares. Bluefin Trading Llc reported 2,000 shares. Gideon Advsrs has 0.38% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,366 shares. M&R Cap holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 136,505 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny owns 77,740 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,497 shares. 14,077 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. St Johns Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company has 6,777 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 471,313 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 5,221 shares. Middleton Ma reported 23,587 shares. And Mgmt Company holds 17,380 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gru holds 275 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd has 1.3% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 94,896 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication holds 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 80 shares. 5,345 are held by Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Bokf Na reported 32,438 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 4,265 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.28% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,260 shares to 22,980 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.