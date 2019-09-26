Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lifted Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Price Rose; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Market Value Declined While Regis Management Co Raised Its Position

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.37. About 588,394 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 48.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 7,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 4.48M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart Inc. Rating Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – WALMART PACT TO WIPE OUT ACTION TAKEN AGAINST CA. EMPLOYEES; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 29/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Walmart Investors Snag Depo Redos But Not Docs In Suit; 30/05/2018 – From smart shopping carts to in-store drone assistance, here are 6 ways Walmart is planning for the future of shopping. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE LOOKING AT BUYING PILLPACK: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle; 26/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Massmart to open 20 stores in pan-African expansion -chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited holds 0.51% or 39,747 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated has 112,504 shares. 6,600 are owned by Monetary Mgmt. Indiana-based Spectrum Grp has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Summit Financial Strategies reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shufro Rose Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,652 shares. 101,063 were reported by Moneta Gp Advsrs Ltd Liability. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 27,542 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 410,433 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 2,459 shares. Adage Capital Prns has invested 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton has invested 0.58% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Buckhead Lc invested in 90,131 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,371 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,019 shares to 995 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,551 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,155 were accumulated by Cipher Capital Lp. Van Eck Assoc owns 643,521 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Hudock Gp Lc reported 25 shares stake. Blair William Il stated it has 0.88% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). King Luther reported 4,010 shares stake. Waddell Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Advisors Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 4,205 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru Inc reported 2,938 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.01% or 974,542 shares. Valley Advisers owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest invested in 7,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Macquarie Grp holds 0.03% or 197,511 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 56,637 shares.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.