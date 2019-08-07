Dynamic Advisors Solutions Increases Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM); Valueworks Boosted Its Holding in United Nat Foods (UNFI) by $810,940

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 2,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,122 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $140.16. About 4.07M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 287,974 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.62 million on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 185,430 were reported by Cibc World Mkts Corporation. M&T Natl Bank owns 109,794 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.51% or 12,633 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca, California-based fund reported 55,056 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 4,686 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 37,257 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.24 million shares. 201,048 were reported by South Texas Money Management Ltd. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 197,766 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Alley Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 50 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2.31% or 110,317 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 287 shares stake. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc owns 14,941 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 143,091 shares to 6,909 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 11,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,531 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst: Check Out of These 3 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about United Natural Foods Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Natural Foods, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 219,000 were reported by Nordea Mngmt. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Sei Investments holds 9,256 shares. Manchester Limited Liability holds 250 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 50,642 shares. 29,184 were reported by Grp Inc Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 150 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 36,270 shares. Prudential Fin reported 836,544 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 17,295 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 22,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 86,679 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.1% or 77,064 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.05% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 13,313 shares.