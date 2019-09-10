Dynamic Advisors Solutions Increases Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM); As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stock Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Increased Position

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 2,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,122 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $149.13. About 4.94 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 327,856 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics: Opportunity After Secondary Offering? – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group rejects extended use of PTC’s Translarna; shares down 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Shares Spike After FDA Approves Drug For Younger Patients – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 1.14 million shares to 6.89 million shares, valued at $254.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21M shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 16,327 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 44,861 shares. Sector Gamma As has 1.18% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 194,743 shares. Pura Vida Investments Ltd Co invested 1.05% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 12,062 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 8,019 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Boston Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 212,926 shares. Botty Investors Ltd owns 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited owns 220,500 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Inc reported 50,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Legal General Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 64,863 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 8,165 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Unknown Media Giant Taking The World By Storm – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New bull praises Salesforce’s market potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.