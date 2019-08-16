Dynamic Advisors Solutions Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake By $742,636; Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Shorts Down By 6.35%

Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had a decrease of 6.35% in short interest. MGRC’s SI was 452,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.35% from 483,300 shares previously. With 108,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s short sellers to cover MGRC’s short positions. The SI to Mcgrath Rentcorp’s float is 1.89%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 60,125 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 142.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc acquired 14,012 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 23,812 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 9,800 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $76.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 29.45% above currents $58.84 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, March 11 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 53,976 shares to 15,507 valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 148,000 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invests holds 125,331 shares. Sol Cap accumulated 20,782 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 144,446 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 92,015 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 1.15% or 12.53M shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 24,138 shares. Iowa Bankshares reported 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 35,000 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,900 shares. Sky Group Inc Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,571 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Company holds 6.24% or 98,625 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold McGrath RentCorp shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.07% or 114,075 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 2.16M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc, Washington-based fund reported 16,524 shares. Rk Ltd Company has invested 5.05% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 10,800 shares. Fund Mgmt accumulated 5,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,320 are held by Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 580,695 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Group Ltd owns 0.02% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 9,920 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 14,663 shares. Capital Mgmt Assocs New York accumulated 8,000 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 0.39% or 16,398 shares.