Dynamic Advisors Solutions Increased Altria Group (MO) Stake; Tower International Has 0.96 Sentiment

Tower International Inc (TOWR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 53 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 55 trimmed and sold positions in Tower International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 17.97 million shares, up from 17.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tower International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 37 Increased: 38 New Position: 15.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 73.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc acquired 34,403 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 81,321 shares with $3.85M value, up from 46,918 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $74.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 4.53M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. The company has market cap of $641.10 million. It operates in two divisions, North America and Europe. It has a 66.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers body structures and assemblies comprising structural metal components, including body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

Analysts await Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 26.85% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.08 per share. TOWR’s profit will be $16.34 million for 9.81 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Tower International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.58% EPS growth.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. It is down 2.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 20/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Steve Greenfield as President; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q EPS 83c; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance

More notable recent Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Autokiniton US Holdings Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Tower International – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NRE, TOWR, CBKW, and UCFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings, Tower International, Carrizo Oil & Gas, and Milacron Holdings on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Towle & Co holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. for 1.09 million shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 80,765 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.71% invested in the company for 338,715 shares. The Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.35% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 62,468 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altria Group has $49 highest and $4400 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 15.90% above currents $40.12 stock price. Altria Group had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Piper Jaffray downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Friday, August 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 12,192 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,800 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 8,829 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Limited reported 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Doliver Advsr LP holds 0.89% or 47,545 shares. Lvm Cap Management Mi reported 94,580 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox reported 23,800 shares. Coho Ltd reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Linscomb Williams holds 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 13,082 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.06% or 7,587 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 7,650 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi reported 2,150 shares stake. Moreover, Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).