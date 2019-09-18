Dynamic Advisors Solutions Holding In Apple (AAPL) Was Upped; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Spectrum Management Group Raised Its Stake by $543,837 as Shares Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 10,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 73,690 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.59 million, up from 63,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,616 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, up from 46,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Mngmt owns 3,206 shares. Moreover, Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc has 2.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Gru Limited Liability Com holds 28,218 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Kopp Investment Lc holds 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,868 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership invested 8.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Estabrook Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 336,675 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.98 million shares. Sonata Cap Grp Inc reported 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, First Bancorporation And Trust Co Of Newtown has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 66,717 shares. Cambridge Financial Grp Inc owns 57,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Navellier And Inc holds 15,304 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 1.24% or 730,554 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm accumulated 150,191 shares. Dsm Lc reported 4.98 million shares. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Company stated it has 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft The Latest To Be Criticized For Using Humans To Listen To User Audio – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,305 shares to 1,160 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 83,524 shares to 60,024 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,397 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management owns 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 485,987 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Coast Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Company invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 1.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,106 shares. Financial Management Pro reported 5,498 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us owns 259,583 shares. Archon Partners Ltd Llc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,500 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,373 were reported by Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny. Community And Invest Co invested 3.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 9,026 shares. Meyer Handelman Com reported 151,644 shares. 68,922 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.