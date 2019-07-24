Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Upped Visa (V) Position; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Upped Its Position by $334,250

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 2,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,458 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 21,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $182.38. About 5.85M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,550 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 8.88% or $17.35 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.91 million shares traded or 127.29% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,805 shares to 11,344 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,278 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Gp Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas reported 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt owns 3,144 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. South Street Limited Liability Co has 114,143 shares for 5.41% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Comm Inc has 2,791 shares. Altfest L J reported 5,555 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 81,210 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 26,309 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,966 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 853,096 shares. 3,602 were accumulated by Boston Prns. Credit Invests invested 2.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 197,702 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

