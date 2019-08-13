Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Upped Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake; Freshford Capital Management Decreased Groupon (GRPN) Position by $7.21 Million

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 244.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 2,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $915,000, up from 985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $371.4. About 708,968 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 5.08 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd reported 34,055 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 5.76 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 2.05M shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 2.84M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pdt Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.27% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Par Mgmt invested in 54.65M shares or 3.6% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 400 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 45,282 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 31,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment reported 4.13 million shares stake. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 1,274 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 14,856 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,242 shares to 24,179 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 31,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,023 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Financial Bank invested in 48,400 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,249 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Penobscot Investment Mngmt reported 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cap Ca has 0.3% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cypress Cap Management Ltd (Wy) accumulated 230 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust reported 1,536 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). United Asset Strategies Inc holds 1,053 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Co reported 1,174 shares stake. North Star Inv has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Reilly Financial Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 36,546 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.12% or 6,770 shares. Atria Invests Ltd owns 1,156 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.