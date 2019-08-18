Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Shorts Raised By 10.34%

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc acquired 3,894 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 38,767 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 34,873 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) had an increase of 10.34% in short interest. VSI’s SI was 6.55M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.34% from 5.94M shares previously. With 561,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI)’s short sellers to cover VSI’s short positions. The SI to Vitamin Shoppe Inc’s float is 33.6%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 723,922 shares traded. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has declined 44.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VSI News: 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN RATE OF 30.5% – 31.0%; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – WILL APPOINT UP TO FIVE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO ITS BOARD; 02/05/2018 – The Vitamin Shoppe Debuts Wellness Council of Industry Experts; 25/04/2018 – The Vitamin Shoppe Recognized With 2018 StellaService Elite Overall Award For Exceptional Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe: Watts Will Leave the Board in Connection With His Previously Announced Departure; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Completes Sale of Nutri-Force for Net Proceeds of About $15M; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Down in Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 19/03/2018 – Vintage Capital’s Brian R. Kahn Sends Vitamin Shoppe Letter Nominating 10 Director Candidates

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 10,696 shares to 27,285 valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) stake by 28,762 shares and now owns 48,454 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 28.26% above currents $68.3 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bridgeway Cap Inc accumulated 0.17% or 173,637 shares. Prudential Financial owns 8.00 million shares. Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,640 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 9,066 shares. Montecito State Bank & has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,570 shares. Pecaut And Communication stated it has 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lathrop Investment reported 128,211 shares. Viking Fund Management Llc has 1.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Virginia-based Wills Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 2.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Family Capital Trust has 4,375 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital LP has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,101 shares. Boston Management Inc invested 1.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Osborne Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 40,373 shares.

More notable recent Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) And Trying To Stomach The 88% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) on Behalf of Vitamin Shoppe Shareholders and Encourages Vitamin Shoppe Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VITAMIN SHOPPE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. – VSI – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GCI, CBM, VSI and CVRS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract maker of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $154.28 million. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. It has a 42.03 P/E ratio. The firm provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.