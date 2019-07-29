Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Upped By $452,379 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Hilltop Holdings Has Increased By $2.08 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 10.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc acquired 4,479 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 46,805 shares with $4.74 million value, up from 42,326 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 76.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 35,280 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 81,365 shares with $4.81M value, up from 46,085 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 13,113 shares to 37,655 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 2,467 shares and now owns 15,354 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Com Invest Counsel Adv holds 10,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 19,108 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Sonata Cap Group holds 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 14,279 shares. 3,611 are held by Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc. Signature & Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 43,121 shares. Prudential Finance accumulated 6.71M shares or 1.13% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,490 shares. 41,486 are owned by Somerset. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 855,577 shares. Peoples Fin has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Capital Ltd has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voloridge Invest Mngmt has invested 2.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 748,921 were reported by Utd Advisers. Marco Inv Ltd Com holds 3.37% or 179,024 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt accumulated 49,180 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corp has 1.58% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 73 are held by Inr Advisory Service Limited Liability. Fmr Ltd holds 0.45% or 63.11M shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 194,513 shares. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Lp has 2.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 381,058 shares. Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 140,000 shares. Gabalex Management Llc invested in 2.14% or 125,000 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability invested in 0.67% or 238,117 shares. 67,406 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Covington Inv Incorporated has 1.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63,443 shares. Alphaone Invest Lc reported 3,840 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 5.51M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt holds 28,439 shares. Wade G W & invested 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 412,974 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invs.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.