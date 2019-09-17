Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lowered Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $429,880; Stock Rose; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 7,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.8. About 1.41M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 138,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 90,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 21.35M shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282893 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 87 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 58,933 shares. Moreover, Cheyne Mngmt (Uk) Llp has 0.41% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 48,200 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 15,611 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.06% stake. Grassi Investment, a California-based fund reported 179,200 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 30 shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc reported 0% stake. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0% or 2,485 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Finance Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 25,355 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants accumulated 46,383 shares. 293,427 are owned by Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc. Cibc Corp owns 0.16% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1.82M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 6,125 shares to 5,753 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 4,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,837 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Dow Jones Us Medical Devices Index (IHI).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,762 shares to 29,574 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 1.37M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ims Cap Mngmt has 12,190 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 100 shares. Klingenstein Fields Com Llc has invested 0.91% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). British Columbia Mngmt reported 73,643 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,696 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1.22M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 383,891 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.86% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Menta Cap Llc accumulated 12,338 shares. Horan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.25% or 4,631 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Beck Mack & Oliver holds 0.06% or 15,957 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.