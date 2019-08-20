Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $446,780; Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Magnetar Financial Cut Its Position

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 2,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.93. About 1.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2′ sites; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 261,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 8,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 270,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 2.54M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co reported 76,895 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 98,766 shares or 3.55% of the stock. 17,500 are held by Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Fmr Limited reported 3.55% stake. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.06% or 323 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Lp has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pointstate Capital LP accumulated 31,044 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 2.59% or 8,000 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Culbertson A N And Communication holds 405 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 1.08% or 67,070 shares. Fagan Inc accumulated 650 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 53,976 shares to 15,507 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 4,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,880 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 16,317 shares to 25,858 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 9,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 444,262 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated owns 55,374 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 742 shares. Hrt Finance owns 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 10,646 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Enterprise Fincl Svcs reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hap Trading Limited Liability Co reported 1.17M shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Nordea Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 895,300 shares. Commerce Bancorp invested in 23,173 shares. Schafer Cullen Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Icon Advisers Com holds 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 8,639 shares.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 17.99 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.