Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Decreased Xcel Energy (XEL) Position by $840,514 as Shares Rose; As Wns Holdings LTD (Ads) (WNS) Stock Rose, Navellier & Associates Has Lowered Stake by $1.66 Million

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 14,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 34,208 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 48,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 4.11M shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd. (Ads) (WNS) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 28,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 15,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902,000, down from 43,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd. (Ads) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 135,970 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,239 shares to 27,418 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.60 million for 15.58 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 161,026 shares. Cahill Fincl Inc has 10,846 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Brinker Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Wade G W & Inc has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The California-based Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co holds 34,208 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 80,252 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 25,573 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Limited has 0.07% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,554 shares. Private Na owns 3,642 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 48.29M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sapiens International Corp Nv by 48,000 shares to 92,483 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 33,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).