Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Decreased Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) as Valuation Rose; Aurelius Capital Management LP Decreased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $22.00 Million

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 4,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 4,072 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, down from 8,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 817,842 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 33,166 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Allstate Corporation stated it has 75,826 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 82,931 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ims Management owns 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,682 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co owns 16,282 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.51% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 239,750 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,410 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability has 117,437 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Edgestream Partners Lp invested in 2.05% or 73,613 shares. Raymond James Finance invested in 0.19% or 237,632 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora accumulated 234 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 16,134 shares to 143,548 shares, valued at $13.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 96,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.35% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). World Asset Management reported 7,024 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 25,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 534,151 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 742,088 shares. Moreover, First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,173 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 23,874 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 473,507 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Communication Limited invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M accumulated 214,288 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,571 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

