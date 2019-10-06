Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $685,848 as Valuation Rose; As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Poplar Forest Capital Has Lowered Holding

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,002 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 4,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 3.03 million shares traded or 32.30% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video); 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to exit; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing; 08/03/2018 – VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV VLAN.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 28 EUROS FROM 24 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HOLDS 5.09% CGG STAKE AFTER OFF-MARKET BUY: AMF

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 89,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.20 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 2.75 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.01% or 542 shares. Wetherby Asset invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has 0.15% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cim Mangement owns 8,493 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Llc invested 1.19% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Skba Capital Limited Company has 468,545 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 258,098 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Finemark National Bank And Trust accumulated 9,387 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Schneider Cap Mngmt has invested 0.58% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tcw Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 1.01 million shares. First Personal Services reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smith Asset Group LP reported 129 shares stake. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 882 shares. Consulta Limited reported 1.50 million shares or 7.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.86M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Industry-Leading Executive to Lead General Insurance’s Business and Technology Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,012 shares to 87,709 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Check Mgmt Ca accumulated 2,530 shares. 3,337 are owned by Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Twin Management owns 3,223 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Intll Limited Ca owns 2,139 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,470 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 12,875 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amarillo Savings Bank holds 0.1% or 1,203 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.34% or 384,808 shares in its portfolio. 1,729 are owned by Savant Capital Lc. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt has 0.46% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc invested in 0.05% or 67 shares. Matrix Asset accumulated 47,043 shares. Stanley reported 24,514 shares stake.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.00 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.