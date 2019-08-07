Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Westover Capital Advisors Has Increased by $958,457 Its Position

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, up from 56,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 5.47M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 23,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 13,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 648,220 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, Improvements and Innovations in 2018; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 06/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart completes due diligence for buying stake in Flipkart: Report

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Walmart Should Focus on Groceries If It Wants to Beat Amazon – The Motley Fool" on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Walmart's Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Why Wall Street Bears Should Be Watching Walmart Stock Closely – Investorplace.com" on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Better Buy: Amazon.com vs. Walmart – Yahoo Finance" published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 12,644 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Apple's 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga" published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 13,755 shares to 17,142 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 775,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,017 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).