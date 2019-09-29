Dynamic Advisors Solutions Decreased Position in Yum Brands (YUM) as Market Value Rose; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Cut Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $21.34 Million; Share Value Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 840,418 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.89M, down from 996,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.36 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 7,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 736,824 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.73 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bar Harbor invested in 3,410 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Adirondack Trust stated it has 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 8,015 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.05% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Jnba Finance owns 562 shares. Bancshares holds 0.05% or 4,023 shares. 11,684 are owned by Kepos L P. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 390,888 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pettee Investors Inc reported 3,537 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Korea Invest owns 182,900 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 157,470 shares. Mai Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 4,755 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 27,943 shares to 37,870 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Announces Technology-Centric Appointments to Elevate the Customer Experience and Accelerate Global Growth – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hut, Hut, What?! Pizza Hut® Launches Collect-And-Win Game Hut Hut Win To Reward Fans With Chance To Win Millions Of Prizes All Season Long – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) by 10,846 shares to 63,622 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 14,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Beyond Meat Shares Still Look Yummy – Barron’s” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is IBM Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock: Itâ€™s All About Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Capital Management reported 4,527 shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 0.96% or 11,603 shares. 3,863 are held by Professional Advisory Inc. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 4,222 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 255,018 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Clarkston Cap Prtn Lc reported 251,567 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 21,634 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.1% or 5,339 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,140 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Company has 6,100 shares. Salem Counselors owns 8,848 shares. Lynch In has invested 2.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,995 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur has invested 2.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fenimore Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,747 shares.