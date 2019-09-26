Dynamic Advisors Solutions Decreased Its Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) as Share Price Rose; Hilton Capital Management Increases Position in Cme Group (CME)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 14,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 34,208 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 48,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 3.24 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 103,125 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.02 million, up from 101,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 827,958 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.58 million for 15.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 57,000 shares. 5,559 are held by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.04% or 21,282 shares in its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% or 1,939 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 413,955 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 93,598 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.79M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Boston Prns has 4.04M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital owns 7,683 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.4% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 121,060 shares. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Corporation Oh holds 22,615 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,154 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cadence Limited accumulated 5,650 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16,993 shares to 60,584 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 6.52 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Goelzer Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers reported 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Virtu Limited Liability reported 3,819 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability owns 51,053 shares. Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.48% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Citizens Bancorp holds 0.4% or 22,033 shares. Paloma accumulated 1,404 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fin invested in 0.17% or 79,501 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Com owns 2,226 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 3,607 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 988,188 shares to 8,241 shares, valued at $150,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,639 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Bull 1.25.