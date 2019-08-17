Dynamic Advisors Solutions Decreased By $475,887 Its Deere & Co (DE) Position; Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 46 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 42 reduced and sold equity positions in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 13.36 million shares, up from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 35 New Position: 11.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 50.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 2,993 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 2,983 shares with $477,000 value, down from 5,976 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $47.31B valuation. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49M shares traded or 58.00% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Farmers Comml Bank invested in 0.2% or 2,270 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.08% or 1.10 million shares. Kempen Management Nv has 0.36% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Parsec Fincl Management Inc stated it has 6,515 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Indiana Tru And Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,327 shares. South State has 2,144 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 967,725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 653 shares stake. Sequoia Advisors Llc has 2,169 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ci Invests reported 245,600 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 10,920 shares to 11,786 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 8,810 shares and now owns 12,747 shares. Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Deere has $209 highest and $13200 lowest target. $171.62’s average target is 15.00% above currents $149.23 stock price. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $13200 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, June 24. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1 with “Outperform”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup.

Fbl Investment Management Services Inc Ia holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation for 286,477 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 1.21 million shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 159,671 shares. The Illinois-based Whitnell & Co. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Ota Financial Group L.P., a New York-based fund reported 41,492 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $7,983 activity.