Dynamic Advisors Solutions Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $965,040; Bio-key International (BKYI) Shorts Lowered By 26.65%

Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI) had a decrease of 26.65% in short interest. BKYI’s SI was 27,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.65% from 37,900 shares previously. With 11,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s short sellers to cover BKYI’s short positions. The SI to Bio-key International Inc’s float is 0.44%. The stock increased 5.59% or $0.0442 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8342. About 3,487 shares traded. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has declined 38.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BKYI News: 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE, BIO-KEY WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 BIO-key to Showcase TouchLock Line of Biometric & Bluetooth Travel and Bicycle Locks at Hong Kong Global Sources Gifts and Hom; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – BIO-KEY IS REITERATING ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $8 MLN – $12 MLN; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BIO-key to Display its Biometric Software and Hardware Solutions at connect:ID May 1 – 2 in Washington, DC

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 34.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 12,063 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 23,377 shares with $1.88M value, down from 35,440 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. The company has market cap of $12.01 million. The Company’s solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification.

More notable recent BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biometric ID and Authentication Security Provider BIO-key Reports Q2 Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biometric Identity and Authentication Provider BIO-key Int’l to Host Q2’19 Investor Call on Thursday, August 15th at 10 am ET – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) CEO Mike DePasquale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Is Down 79% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 66,734 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa accumulated 47,628 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Mrj Cap Inc has 0.75% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). America First Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 47,892 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 123,501 are owned by Blue Chip Prns Inc. Institute For Wealth Ltd has 0.24% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13,824 shares. Cincinnati Finance holds 1.11% or 341,800 shares. Zevenbergen Invests Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,712 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 198,718 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Service has 2.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 57,552 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 1.4% or 202,337 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Lc has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sky Invest Group Incorporated Lc has 10,214 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 210,036 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 4,437 shares to 9,729 valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 25,425 shares and now owns 51,460 shares. Spdr Ser Tr was raised too.