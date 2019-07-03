Dynamic Advisors Solutions Cut Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Price Rose; Glenview Capital Management Increases Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 31,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,023 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 107,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.65B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 338.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 3.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.29 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.84 million, up from 978,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.49M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,810 shares to 12,747 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 83,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

