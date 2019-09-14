Dynamic Advisors Solutions Continues to Hold Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Winfield Associates Upped Its Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) by $450,300

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,299 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 8,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 10,133 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 203,427 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership De accumulated 161,815 shares or 1.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 2,878 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,644 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 129,386 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 0.53% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 114,648 shares. 250,245 were reported by Fiera Capital Corporation. Agf Invests accumulated 812,480 shares. Moreover, Pcj Counsel Ltd has 0.43% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 50,000 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 14,433 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 110,670 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.04% or 191,250 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 40,982 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 33,611 shares to 92,471 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 83,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,024 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The owns 245,507 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Serv, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,224 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 23,589 shares. 25,983 were accumulated by Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation. The Virginia-based Markel has invested 2.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 0.98% or 27,382 shares. Financial Counselors invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 1.85% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Century holds 1.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 4.65 million shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited reported 146 shares stake. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Keybank National Association Oh owns 82,915 shares. Provident Investment Management has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,021 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp owns 141 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.