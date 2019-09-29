Dynamic Advisors Solutions Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $826,916; Garde Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $573,230 as Share Price Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,299 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 8,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 4,310 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 74,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $611.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 7,070 shares to 88,896 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,581 shares to 12,593 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,804 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).