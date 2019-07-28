Dynamic Advisors Solutions Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake by $442,416; Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose While Salzman & Company Cut Holding by $4.74 Million

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 2,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,458 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 21,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 to Brillion Public School District, Wl’s GO notes; 04/04/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP AFFIRMED;OTLK STABLE: MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Und/Aa2 Enh To Bryant Sd 25, Ar’s Golt Bonds, Series B; 19/03/2018 – GARANTIBANK INTL RATINGS MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO $617 MLN OF CONNECTICUT’S GO BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON MEXICO’S RATINGS TO STABLE FROM; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kentucky Power At Baa2, Outlook Revised To Negative; 09/05/2018 – Takeda Debt Rating Cut by Moody’s on $62 Billion Shire Deal (1); 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To One Class Of Notes To Be Issued By Loancore 2018-CRE1 Issuer, Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nai’s B1 Cfr, And Assigns B1 Rating To New Bank Credit Facility; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,952 are owned by Cap International Ca. Addenda Cap Inc owns 10,893 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc holds 1,821 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap LP reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Utd Asset Strategies holds 1,176 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 51,709 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 22 shares. World has 0.08% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.92 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP reported 155,575 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 41,578 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,905 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 128,605 were reported by East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 148,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,082 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).