Dynamic Advisors Solutions Boosted By $351,900 Its General Mls (GIS) Stake; Palomar Holdings (PLMR) SI Increased By 240.83%

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 111.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc acquired 6,900 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 13,062 shares with $676,000 value, up from 6,162 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $31.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 3.23M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Qci Asset has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.52% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 593,908 shares. Smith Salley Assoc stated it has 59,792 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.06% or 140,422 shares. Kanawha Management Lc reported 6,693 shares. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 0.1% or 74,481 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.35% or 34,321 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.66% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,887 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Glovista Llc has invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 120,000 shares stake. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 775,983 shares to 14,017 valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 10,696 shares and now owns 27,285 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $54 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. UBS maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of GIS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.