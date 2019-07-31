Dynamic Advisors Solutions Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 14 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 16 sold and decreased their positions in Solar Senior Capital LTD. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.65 million shares, down from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Solar Senior Capital LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 9.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc acquired 251 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc holds 2,970 shares with $5.29M value, up from 2,719 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $939.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 4,331 shares to 4,072 valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 775,983 shares and now owns 14,017 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 908,167 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.63% stake. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Invest Partners has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 142,702 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,289 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 3.05% or 4,660 shares. Oz Limited Partnership reported 188,522 shares. Kdi Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluestein R H holds 5.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 53,249 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,245 are owned by Lvw Lc. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0.78% or 1,527 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.58% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1920 lowest target. $2158.21’s average target is 13.68% above currents $1898.53 stock price. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SUNS’s profit will be $5.34 million for 12.76 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $272.28 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 17.22 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for 495,609 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 277,503 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 15,925 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 238,739 shares.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 19,642 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) has declined 1.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500.