Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.35 N/A -0.23 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 10 2.17 N/A 2.22 4.58

Table 1 demonstrates Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Seaspan Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Seaspan Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that Dynagas LNG Partners LP is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Seaspan Corporation’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Seaspan Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Seaspan Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a -26.66% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Seaspan Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16% and 47% respectively. 43.94% are Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend while Seaspan Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Seaspan Corporation beats Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.