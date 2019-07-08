Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 3 0.40 N/A -0.11 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 16 1.78 N/A 0.09 170.00

In table 1 we can see Dynagas LNG Partners LP and GasLog Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% -1.9% -0.4% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GasLog Ltd.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GasLog Ltd. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. GasLog Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynagas LNG Partners LP and GasLog Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 102.82% and an $2.88 consensus price target. GasLog Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 32.50% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Dynagas LNG Partners LP appears more favorable than GasLog Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.9% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares and 44.8% of GasLog Ltd. shares. Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 43.94%. Competitively, GasLog Ltd. has 48.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -1.75% -5.49% -10.76% -72.41% -72.45% -33.53% GasLog Ltd. 0.27% -10.05% -16.04% -28% -13.28% -8.08%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP was more bearish than GasLog Ltd.

Summary

GasLog Ltd. beats Dynagas LNG Partners LP on 9 of the 10 factors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.