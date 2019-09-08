Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.37 N/A -0.23 0.00 Frontline Ltd. 8 2.01 N/A 0.26 27.92

Table 1 highlights Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Frontline Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Frontline Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Frontline Ltd.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 43.94% are Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.8% of Frontline Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP has -58.46% weaker performance while Frontline Ltd. has 33.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Frontline Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.