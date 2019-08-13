Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Comparison side by side

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.35 N/A -0.23 0.00 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.72 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Pyxis Tankers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3%

Volatility and Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pyxis Tankers Inc. on the other hand, has -0.74 beta which makes it 174.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Pyxis Tankers Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 143.90% for Dynagas LNG Partners LP with average target price of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares and 0.2% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares. Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 43.94%. Comparatively, 81.86% are Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend while Pyxis Tankers Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dynagas LNG Partners LP beats Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.