Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynagas LNG Partners LP has 16% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Dynagas LNG Partners LP has 43.94% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Dynagas LNG Partners LP and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Dynagas LNG Partners LP and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 1.50 2.77

The peers have a potential upside of 78.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dynagas LNG Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend while Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s rivals’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s competitors beat Dynagas LNG Partners LP on 3 of the 4 factors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.