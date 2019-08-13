Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Contrasting side by side

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.35 N/A -0.23 0.00 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.50 N/A -30.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Risk & Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 143.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP was more bearish than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners LP beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.