Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Reaches $47.84 After 3.00% Down Move; Last Week Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Coverage

The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.29% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 212,575 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/SThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.51B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $46.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DY worth $45.21 million less.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 257,469 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr owns 233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tensile Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 1.12 million shares. Brinker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 8,823 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 79,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Deutsche Bank Ag has 530,707 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 5,500 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,946 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp holds 0.49% or 368,173 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co holds 1.61 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. 35 are owned by Tower Ltd Liability (Trc). Praesidium Invest Com Ltd Liability Com owns 11.7% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3.24M shares.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 25.26 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.37 million for 16.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 3,514 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York-based Peconic Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Victory Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. 69,619 are owned by First Advsr L P. Lpl Llc owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,098 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc reported 27,908 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 69,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset invested in 27,400 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 467,539 shares. Boston Partners reported 141,927 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Company reported 24,361 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 5,548 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0% stake. Moreover, Art Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 61,501 shares.