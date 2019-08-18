Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) EPS Estimated At $0.84; Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sellers Decreased By 23.14% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $0.84 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. DY’s profit would be $26.44M giving it 12.95 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Dycom Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 58.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 381,427 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) had a decrease of 23.14% in short interest. XPL’s SI was 54,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 23.14% from 71,300 shares previously. With 46,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)’s short sellers to cover XPL’s short positions. The SI to Solitario Zinc Corp’s float is 0.11%. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.297. About 24,219 shares traded. Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) has declined 21.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.80% the S&P500. Some Historical XPL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Solitario Zinc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPL); 03/04/2018 Solitario Announces First Jointly Funded Work Program on the Lik Zinc Project, Alaska; 23/05/2018 – Solitario Announces Major Drilling Program on Its Florida Canyon Zinc Project, Peru

More recent Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Solitario Announces 2019 Lik Zinc Exploration Program and Provides Corporate Update – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Solitario Receives CDN $600000 for its Royalties and Provides Update on Florida Canyon Activities – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019. Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Solitario Zinc Corp. Announces Drilling Will Begin on Its Florida Canyon Zinc Project – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: October 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $17.27 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Solitario Zinc Corp. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 8.28% less from 2.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 100,000 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 15,315 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 50,000 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) for 75,942 shares. Jbf Cap invested in 0% or 35,700 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 88,264 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL). Millennium Limited Liability Com holds 162,356 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 678 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 11,586 shares in its portfolio. Agf has invested 0% in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL). Bruce, a Illinois-based fund reported 254,040 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 230,121 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) for 127,056 shares.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DYCOM – Time To Connect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 611 are held by Advsrs Asset Inc. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 8,994 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc invested in 9,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0% or 4,818 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 3,588 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 5,539 shares. American Intll Gp owns 81,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,176 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Oppenheimer & Communications reported 12,926 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 15,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.