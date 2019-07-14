Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) and Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Comparing side by side

As Heavy Construction businesses, Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) and Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries Inc. 53 0.54 N/A 1.96 24.11 Orion Group Holdings Inc. 3 0.20 N/A -3.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dycom Industries Inc. and Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dycom Industries Inc. and Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.1% Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.47 shows that Dycom Industries Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Orion Group Holdings Inc. has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dycom Industries Inc. Its rival Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Dycom Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. and Orion Group Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Orion Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Dycom Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.41% and an $56 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Orion Group Holdings Inc. is $4, which is potential 9.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Orion Group Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Dycom Industries Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of Dycom Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.4% of Orion Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Dycom Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Orion Group Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dycom Industries Inc. -5.11% -3.06% -24% -35.85% -57.69% -12.68% Orion Group Holdings Inc. -9.02% -7.63% -38.89% -45.37% -66.67% -43.59%

For the past year Dycom Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Dycom Industries Inc. beats Orion Group Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Further, it provides construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.