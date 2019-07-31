Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Analysts See $0.84 EPS; Williams Jones & Associates Has Increased By $2.71 Million Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $0.84 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. DY’s profit would be $26.45 million giving it 16.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Dycom Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 58.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.02% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 289,831 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 24,432 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 426,122 shares with $47.31M value, up from 401,690 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $257.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.06. About 7.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) stake by 12,150 shares to 27,628 valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc Del stake by 3,489 shares and now owns 4,528 shares. Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 459,816 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 59,961 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca reported 2.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc stated it has 9,211 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance Com owns 365,911 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Yakira Mngmt invested 2.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 2,934 shares. 1.34 million are held by Korea Investment Corporation. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,349 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 1.09% stake. Barton Mngmt reported 6,179 shares. Broad Run Investment Mngmt reported 222,009 shares. First Dallas Securities has 2,005 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,751 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 35,176 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 80,153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited reported 224,316 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 61,852 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability has 20,288 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 57,502 shares. Sei Investments reported 164,084 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,210 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,446 shares. 6,300 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Advisory Svcs Limited Co holds 0% or 12 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 676 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0% or 351,620 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 29.18 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.