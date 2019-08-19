Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Analysts See $0.84 EPS; Caleres (CAL) Shorts Increased By 13.71%

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $0.84 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. DY’s profit would be $26.44M giving it 12.95 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Dycom Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 58.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 381,427 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) had an increase of 13.71% in short interest. CAL’s SI was 4.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.71% from 3.61 million shares previously. With 811,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)’s short sellers to cover CAL’s short positions. The SI to Caleres Inc’s float is 9.9%. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 459,700 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 08/03/2018 – Caleres Declares Dividend of 7c; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC QTRLY FAMOUS FOOTWEAR TOTAL SALES OF $393.1 MLN WERE UP 7.0%; 13/03/2018 – CALERES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.50, EST. $2.45; 13/03/2018 – Caleres Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.50; 12/04/2018 – A City in Motion – with Continental Air Springs; 13/03/2018 – Caleres 4Q Net $20.3M; 10/05/2018 – Caleres Names Molly Adams President of Famous Footwear; 20/04/2018 – DJ Caleres Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAL); 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q EPS 47C

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $648.56 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Among 4 analysts covering Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Caleres Inc has $38 highest and $2200 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 96.61% above currents $15.36 stock price. Caleres Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. The stock of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. Susquehanna maintained Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $31 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush.

More notable recent Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Caleres Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Upcoming Investor Day – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “Slack co-founder Cal Henderson and Spark Capital’s Megan Quinn are coming to Disrupt SF – TechCrunch” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Caleres and Veronica Beard Announce Exclusive Partnership – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom has $68 highest and $50 lowest target. $56’s average target is 28.68% above currents $43.52 stock price. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Stephens maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 466,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 8,129 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 7,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 44,824 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. Hawk Ridge Capital Management L P holds 0.87% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 90,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 22,875 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mutual Of America Ltd accumulated 27,976 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 57,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Co has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 8,176 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 357,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 61,625 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 70,207 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).