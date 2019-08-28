Dycom Industries (DY) Stock Price Rose While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Raised Position; Qvt Financial LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $659,016

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 702,717 shares traded or 24.57% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) by 80.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 68,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 154,730 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 85,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 688,101 shares traded or 92.71% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares to 768,226 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 862,095 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Act Ii LP invested in 10.55% or 117,246 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 51,603 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 2,177 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 42,548 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 22,811 shares. Intl owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 28,561 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 129,870 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 29,150 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Meeder Asset Management reported 7,792 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,966 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.74% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50,940 shares to 668,321 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 17,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,800 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Victory Cap Management Inc stated it has 768,554 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs reported 351,620 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 350,949 shares. Prudential Financial reported 20,252 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Torray Limited Liability accumulated 12,901 shares. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 144 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 37,200 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 34,249 are held by Verition Fund Llc. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 1.14 million shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 18,737 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dycom Industries EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dycom Industries Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.