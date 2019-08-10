Dycom Industries (DY) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Raised Position by $18.19 Million; As Duke Realty (DRE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Cut Stake by $414,000

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 272,442 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, down from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 1.78M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

