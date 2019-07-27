Dycom Industries (DY) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $18.19 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON)

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 243,736 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 641.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 29,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 202 were reported by Kessler Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 39 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shine Investment Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 558 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested in 0.63% or 18,186 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.04% stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 18 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,579 shares. Element Capital Llc holds 19,851 shares. B T Dba Alpha holds 1.76% or 28,115 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors LP has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd invested in 1,322 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 22,875 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Qs Investors Limited Co owns 113,475 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,260 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 351,620 shares in its portfolio. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 59,528 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability owns 6,050 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 46,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The Oregon-based Hood River Management Limited Company has invested 0.76% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 37,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,100 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Commerce Ltd Co reported 6,193 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 26,360 shares.

