Dycom Industries (DY) Share Price Rose While Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $1.75 Million; Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Shares Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6848.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,691 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 14.31M shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 30,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 7,004 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $412,000, down from 37,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 301,371 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 78,390 shares to 204,690 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Children’s Place Inc (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 22,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Piedmont Investment Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). American Group holds 0.02% or 80,335 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 32,109 shares. Moreover, Torray Lc has 0.1% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,340 shares. Logan Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 7,975 shares. Schroder Gp reported 667,801 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,318 shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 37,915 shares. Ftb holds 0.1% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Llc owns 5,695 shares. Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1.24% or 450,170 shares in its portfolio. 99,314 are owned by Kennedy Cap Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0% or 114,834 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 384 shares to 2,301 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,724 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (SDIV).

