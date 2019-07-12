Dycom Industries (DY) Share Price Declined While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lifted Holding; A B M Industries (ABM) Stock Value Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 264,437 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) by 80.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 68,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,730 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 85,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 239,422 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 7,855 shares to 94,327 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.69M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 9,249 shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Sterling Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. 55,930 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Geode Mngmt Ltd accumulated 750,501 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.16 million shares. Fmr Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.35M shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 120,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 198,395 shares stake. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 107,532 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 59,649 shares. Everence Cap Management reported 13,350 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd reported 1,889 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 6,777 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 18,027 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 589,596 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.87% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,588 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,176 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 4,818 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 31,863 shares. 54,155 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Lonestar Limited Liability Company invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Envestnet Asset holds 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 35,773 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,853 shares. Principal Financial Group owns 135,949 shares. 232,704 were accumulated by Scout Invests.